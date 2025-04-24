Trump's Tariff Reprieve for Automakers

In a strategic move, U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating relenting on certain tariffs that directly impact the automotive industry, The Financial Times disclosed on Wednesday.

According to two individuals with insights into the president's decision-making process, car parts could soon see an exemption from tariffs imposed on Chinese imports related to fentanyl issues.

The report indicates that this measure could also extend to tariffs currently imposed on steel and aluminum, potentially alleviating some pressures faced by car manufacturers.

