Trump's Tariff Reprieve for Automakers
U.S. President Donald Trump is considering exempting car parts from tariffs. These tariffs affect imports from China related to fentanyl and those on steel and aluminum. The Financial Times cites this is based on information from two sources familiar with the plans.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 01:59 IST
In a strategic move, U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating relenting on certain tariffs that directly impact the automotive industry, The Financial Times disclosed on Wednesday.
According to two individuals with insights into the president's decision-making process, car parts could soon see an exemption from tariffs imposed on Chinese imports related to fentanyl issues.
The report indicates that this measure could also extend to tariffs currently imposed on steel and aluminum, potentially alleviating some pressures faced by car manufacturers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement