Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Blasts Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Over Tirupati Laddu 'Contamination'

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan accused former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of contaminating the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam. He emphasized his dedication to Sanatana Dharma and criticized the secularism standards upheld by other religions. The row follows allegations of substandard ingredients being used in Tirupati laddus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 12:59 IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday blamed former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the 'contamination' of the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam. Kalyan expressed his unwavering dedication to Sanatana Dharma, asserting that he would go to any lengths to defend it.

Kalyan questioned if figures such as YV Subbareddy and Karunakar Reddy had converted to Christianity, noting that he did not concern himself with their faith. He called Jagan Mohan Reddy accountable, stressing that a board established under Reddy's regime was responsible for the contamination. Kalyan mentioned that his allegations followed the receipt of concerning reports.

He emphasized the importance of mutual respect in secularism, stating, 'If contamination occurs in a mosque or church, would you remain silent?' Kalyan also criticized actor Prakash Raj for challenging his secularism, asserting his right to address Hindu issues and insisting on equitable treatment across all religions.

Additionally, Kalyan underlined the significance of Sanatana Dharma and criticized critics who targeted Hindu deities. He underscored the need for every Hindu to uphold their religious responsibilities. Kalyan's statements come in the wake of claims by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that animal fat and substandard ingredients were used in the Tirupati laddus during the previous YSRCP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

