Union Minister Joshi Demands CBI Probe in MUDA Scam, Urges CM Siddaramaiah to Resign
After Karnataka High Court dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition challenging investigation approval, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called for a CBI inquiry into the MUDA scam and urged the Karnataka CM to resign. Amid BJP's demands, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar labeled the allegations as a political conspiracy.
Following the Karnataka High Court's dismissal of Siddaramaiah's petition against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for an investigation into the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has demanded a CBI inquiry. He urged Siddaramaiah to step down as Chief Minister to ensure an impartial probe.
Highlighting the significance of the court's ruling, Dharwad BJP MP said it serves as an 'eye opener' for the ruling Congress government. 'This is a huge scam that can't happen without political influence. I strongly urge the Chief Minister to resign and demand a CBI investigation,' Joshi stated.
Adding to the chorus, BJP MP Jagadish Shettar emphasized the need for an impartial investigation, asserting that Siddaramaiah should resign on 'moral grounds.' BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra echoed similar sentiments, calling the verdict a landmark decision and vowing continued efforts against corruption.
In response, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar dismissed the resignation calls as a 'political conspiracy.' He defended Siddaramaiah, stating, 'He has not done anything wrong.' Shivakumar affirmed support for the CM and the party's respect for the legal system while denying any setback from the High Court's judgment.
The case involves allegations that MUDA illegally allotted 14 prime sites in Mysuru to Siddaramaiah's wife. Despite the initial relief granted to Siddaramaiah in August, the single judge bench of Justice Nagaprasanna concluded that the Governor's sanction did not suffer from non-application of mind.
