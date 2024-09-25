Left Menu

AIIMS and Intuitive Partner to Launch Robotic Surgery Training Centre

AIIMS Delhi has teamed up with Intuitive to open a new training centre for robotic-assisted surgery. This will be Intuitive's fourth centre in India and its first in a government medical college. Surgeons will receive comprehensive training on the advanced da Vinci surgical system to improve patient outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:58 IST
AIIMS Delhi (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and biotechnology firm Intuitive have entered into a partnership to establish a cutting-edge training centre for robotic-assisted surgery. This facility will offer extensive technological training on Intuitive's advanced da Vinci surgical systems to surgeons and medical teams across various specialities.

This innovative centre marks Intuitive's fourth robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) training facility in India and the first to be located within a government-run medical college. The AIIMS da Vinci RAS Training Centre aims to provide the necessary skills and technological training to facilitate robotic-assisted surgeries in fields such as urology, gynaecology, and general surgery, among others.

During the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, Gary S. Guthart, CEO of Intuitive, stated, "This partnership with AIIMS is a significant step in advancing surgical training and enhancing patient outcomes. The AIIMS da Vinci RAS Training Centre will serve as a model of excellence, promoting the development of training and skills for the next generation of surgeons." Dr. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi, highlighted the growing need for advanced surgical technologies due to the rising disease burden in India, emphasizing that the new centre will play a crucial role in improving surgical skills and patient care standards nationwide.

Intuitive's commitment extends beyond preliminary training, as it aims to provide continuous support and ongoing training for surgeons throughout their careers. This new collaboration is part of Intuitive's broader strategy to establish robust robotic surgery programs throughout India, where over 850 surgeons have already been trained on the da Vinci technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

