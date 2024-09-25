PMLA Tribunal Restrains ED from Seizing Property in Money Laundering Case

The PMLA Appellate Tribunal has ordered the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to uphold the status quo concerning the property possession in a case involving former judge Sudhir Parmar, who is accused of money laundering and bribery. The directive restrains the ED from taking possession of the property, marking a significant development in the high-profile case.

The Tribunal, chaired by G.C. Mishra and Rajesh Malhotra, emphasized that the status quo should be maintained due to the urgent nature of the matter. Both parties are to maintain the current state regarding the property's ownership and possession until further orders, as no exceptional circumstances warrant eviction at this moment, the Tribunal noted.

Co-accused Rohit Kumar Tomar challenged an eviction notice issued by the ED under Section 8(4) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which mandated vacating the property within 10 days. Tomar's lawyer, Adv. Ayush Jindal, argued that the notice lacked justification and was issued absent-mindedly, referencing key Supreme Court rulings. Jindal asserted that the ED had not offered adequate reasoning or proven exceptional circumstances for the property seizure.

The case centers on assets linked to Sudhir Parmar, a former judge charged with corruption, whose relatives and associates held the implicated properties. Earlier this year, the adjudicating authority under PMLA confirmed the attachment of these assets. Tomar's contest of the ED's possession notice led to the Tribunal's recent status quo directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)