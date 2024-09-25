Left Menu

BluPine Energy Launches 120 MW Solar Project in Gujarat

BluPine Energy has inaugurated a 120 MW solar project in Gujarat, comprising two plants of 70 MW and 50 MW each. This project will produce around 3.23 lakh megawatt hours of electricity annually, significantly reducing carbon emissions. The renewable energy will be supplied to GUVNL under a long-term agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:53 IST
BluPine Energy Launches 120 MW Solar Project in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BluPine Energy on Wednesday commissioned its first solar project of 120 megawatts in Gujarat. The project includes a 70 MW solar plant at Radhanpur and a 50 MW solar plant at Nenava. It is slated to generate approximately 3.23 lakh MWh of electricity annually, significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 2.96 lakh tonnes each year.

Financial closure for the project was achieved under the GUVNL 16 tender, with green financing secured through Standard Chartered Bank. The electricity generated by the project will be supplied to GUVNL under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

With this new addition, BluPine Energy's renewable energy capacity in Gujarat now totals 540 MW for solar and 290 MW for wind. BluPine, a renewable energy services company established by Actis, continues to be a significant player in the sustainable energy sector in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024