BluPine Energy Launches 120 MW Solar Project in Gujarat

BluPine Energy on Wednesday commissioned its first solar project of 120 megawatts in Gujarat. The project includes a 70 MW solar plant at Radhanpur and a 50 MW solar plant at Nenava. It is slated to generate approximately 3.23 lakh MWh of electricity annually, significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 2.96 lakh tonnes each year.

Financial closure for the project was achieved under the GUVNL 16 tender, with green financing secured through Standard Chartered Bank. The electricity generated by the project will be supplied to GUVNL under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

With this new addition, BluPine Energy's renewable energy capacity in Gujarat now totals 540 MW for solar and 290 MW for wind. BluPine, a renewable energy services company established by Actis, continues to be a significant player in the sustainable energy sector in India.

