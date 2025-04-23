Vedanta Leads Green Transformation Journey: Mitigates 28 Million Tonnes of Carbon Emissions

Vedanta Ltd has announced a significant environmental milestone by mitigating 28 million tonnes of carbon emissions since the fiscal year 2023. This achievement parallels the carbon dioxide absorption capabilities of over one billion trees each year, underscoring Vedanta's commitment to sustainability.

In their recent statement, the company revealed its utilization of 2.61 billion units of renewable energy in fiscal year 2025, aided by its robust portfolio of energy transition metals. Vedanta is focusing on expanding its green product lineup, including aluminium (Restora, Restora Ultra), zinc (EcoZen), and display glass (Super Green SaiSei), renowned for having some of the lowest carbon footprints globally.

Vedanta, aiming for a 2.5 gigawatt renewable energy capacity by 2030, has significantly increased its renewable energy consumption by 14 times since fiscal year 2020. With sustainability embedded into its operational ethos, the company is leading the charge toward a greener future, as highlighted by Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director of Vedanta Ltd and Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

