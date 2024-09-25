Left Menu

Leadership Shake-Up in Germany's Greens Party

The leaders of Germany's Greens party, Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang, are resigning, according to Table Media. They have scheduled a news conference for 0830 GMT. This development marks a significant shift in the party's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

