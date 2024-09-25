Leadership Shake-Up in Germany's Greens Party
The leaders of Germany's Greens party, Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang, are resigning, according to Table Media. They have scheduled a news conference for 0830 GMT. This development marks a significant shift in the party's leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:56 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The leaders of Germany's Greens party, Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang, are stepping down from their roles, as reported by Table Media on Wednesday.
The announcement comes just ahead of a scheduled news conference, set for 0830 GMT, where further details are expected to be disclosed.
This resignation marks a notable change in the leadership dynamics within the Greens, a key figure in Germany's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
