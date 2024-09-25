Leadership Shake-Up in Germany's Greens Party

The leaders of Germany's Greens party, Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang, are stepping down from their roles, as reported by Table Media on Wednesday.

The announcement comes just ahead of a scheduled news conference, set for 0830 GMT, where further details are expected to be disclosed.

This resignation marks a notable change in the leadership dynamics within the Greens, a key figure in Germany's political landscape.

