Left Menu

Missing Kerala Truck Driver's Body Found After 70 Days in Karnataka Landslide

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the recovery of Kerala truck driver Arjun's body 70 days after a landslide in Shiroor, Uttara Kannada district. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Disaster Management team successfully retrieved the body and truck after overcoming challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:18 IST
Missing Kerala Truck Driver's Body Found After 70 Days in Karnataka Landslide
The truck being recovered by SDRF team (Photo/@krishnabgowda X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared on Wednesday that the body of Kerala truck driver Arjun, who went missing following a devastating landslide in Shiroor, Uttara Kannada district, has been recovered. The Chief Minister confirmed the news on the social media platform X, noting that the body was buried under the debris.

Arjun, hailing from Kerala, had vanished in the landslide on July 16. Siddaramaiah stated that rescuing Arjun and others affected by the calamity was the government's main priority. However, adverse weather conditions and fast-flowing waters impeded the rescue operations, leading to several casualties.

The body of Arjun, along with his truck, was recovered by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Disaster Management team. The operation concluded after 70 days of relentless search efforts. Other bodies had been found earlier, but today's recovery marked the final phase of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024