Missing Kerala Truck Driver's Body Found After 70 Days in Karnataka Landslide

In a noteworthy development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared on Wednesday that the body of Kerala truck driver Arjun, who went missing following a devastating landslide in Shiroor, Uttara Kannada district, has been recovered. The Chief Minister confirmed the news on the social media platform X, noting that the body was buried under the debris.

Arjun, hailing from Kerala, had vanished in the landslide on July 16. Siddaramaiah stated that rescuing Arjun and others affected by the calamity was the government's main priority. However, adverse weather conditions and fast-flowing waters impeded the rescue operations, leading to several casualties.

The body of Arjun, along with his truck, was recovered by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Disaster Management team. The operation concluded after 70 days of relentless search efforts. Other bodies had been found earlier, but today's recovery marked the final phase of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)