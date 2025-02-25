Left Menu

BJP-JD(S) Coordinate Strategy Against Siddaramaiah Administration

The BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka held a meeting to strategize their joint effort against the ruling Siddaramaiah government ahead of the legislature session. Key issues include law and order, KPSC irregularities, and Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill. Plans to divide Bengaluru into multiple corporations were discussed, with criticisms aimed at undermining Kempegowda’s legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:36 IST
BJP-JD(S) Coordinate Strategy Against Siddaramaiah Administration
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP and JD(S) leaders convened a crucial coordination committee meeting on Tuesday in Karnataka. This meeting aimed at strategizing a unified approach against the Siddaramaiah-led administration ahead of the upcoming legislature session scheduled for March 3.

Attendees included Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S), Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, and State BJP President B Y Vijayendra, among others. The discussions revolved around several pressing issues to be prioritized during the session, including the law and order situation, KPSC irregularities, and issues related to microfinance and farmers.

Debates are also intensifying over the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, which seeks to divide Bengaluru into multiple corporations. Kriticism has emerged, particularly on the potential impact on Kempegowda's legacy. The delayed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls, expected in mid-2023 due to the restructuring plan, remain in focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025