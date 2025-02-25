BJP-JD(S) Coordinate Strategy Against Siddaramaiah Administration

The BJP and JD(S) leaders convened a crucial coordination committee meeting on Tuesday in Karnataka. This meeting aimed at strategizing a unified approach against the Siddaramaiah-led administration ahead of the upcoming legislature session scheduled for March 3.

Attendees included Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S), Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, and State BJP President B Y Vijayendra, among others. The discussions revolved around several pressing issues to be prioritized during the session, including the law and order situation, KPSC irregularities, and issues related to microfinance and farmers.

Debates are also intensifying over the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, which seeks to divide Bengaluru into multiple corporations. Kriticism has emerged, particularly on the potential impact on Kempegowda's legacy. The delayed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls, expected in mid-2023 due to the restructuring plan, remain in focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)