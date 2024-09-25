Bihar CM Mourns Drowning Tragedies, Announces Compensation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt condolences over the tragic deaths of four children in Kushha village, Madanpur block, and three children in Barun block, all under Aurangabad district. The children drowned while bathing, according to a statement from the Bihar Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister announced an immediate ex-gratia payment of four lakh rupees to each family of the deceased, as part of the relief measures. "The Chief Minister has prayed to God to give the family members of the deceased the strength to bear the loss in this hour of grief," stated the official release.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited as investigations continue. The state government has assured all necessary support to the affected families during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)