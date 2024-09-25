Left Menu

Hemant Soren Advocates for ST Status for Assam's Tea Tribes

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has written to Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging him to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the tea tribe communities in Assam. Soren highlighted their significant contributions while voicing concerns over their marginalization and lack of access to essential government benefits.

Updated: 25-09-2024 23:49 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday took a strong stand for the rights of Assam's tea tribe communities, urging his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma to grant them Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

In his letter, Soren highlighted the plight of approximately 70 lakh tea tribe members, pointing out their significant economic contributions while accentuating their marginalization and exploitation. He noted that the tea tribes, despite being critical to Assam's economy, are denied crucial government benefits available to STs.

Soren emphasized that these communities, originally from Jharkhand, are recognized as STs in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha but remain classified as OBCs in Assam. He pressed for immediate action to address the historical injustices and socio-economic deprivations faced by these tribes.

