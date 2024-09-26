Left Menu

Senate Secures Votes to Prevent Government Shutdown

The U.S. Senate secured enough votes to pass a stopgap funding bill, preventing a partial government shutdown. The measure was earlier approved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Updated: 26-09-2024 03:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 03:28 IST
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday secured enough votes to pass a stopgap funding bill to avert a partial government shutdown starting next week.

This critical measure had already received approval earlier on Wednesday from the House of Representatives, ensuring continuous government operations.

With this vote, lawmakers aim to prevent a disruption in federal services, highlighting their commitment to maintaining governmental stability.

