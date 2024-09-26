Senate Secures Votes to Prevent Government Shutdown
The U.S. Senate secured enough votes to pass a stopgap funding bill, preventing a partial government shutdown. The measure was earlier approved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2024 03:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 03:28 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday secured enough votes to pass a stopgap funding bill to avert a partial government shutdown starting next week.
This critical measure had already received approval earlier on Wednesday from the House of Representatives, ensuring continuous government operations.
With this vote, lawmakers aim to prevent a disruption in federal services, highlighting their commitment to maintaining governmental stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- senate
- votes
- stopgap
- funding
- bill
- government
- shutdown
- house
- representatives
- approval
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sweden gets new foreign minister after Billstrom's shock departure last week
IMF Reaches Preliminary Agreement for $1.1 Billion Aid to Ukraine
Meghalaya CM Urges Central Government's Intervention in Manipur Amid Fresh Violence
Mexico's Judicial Reform Bill Gains Crucial Support Amid Controversy
Cabinet Agrees to Next Steps for Treaty Principles Bill to Define Treaty of Waitangi Principles