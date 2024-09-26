J-K Assembly Polls: Second Phase Witnesses 57.03% Voter Turnout Amidst Tight Security

The second phase of Jammu and Kashmir's assembly elections recorded a voter turnout of 57.03% by 11:45 PM, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Budgam led with 62.98%, followed by Ganderbal at 62.51%, Poonch at 73.80%, Rajouri at 70.95%, Reasi at 74.70%, and Srinagar at 29.81% turnout.

The ECI clarified that these figures are based on data entered by field officers and are approximate. Data from some polling stations may still be pending, and the figures do not include postal ballots. Updates are available in real-time through the Voter Turnout App as remaining polling parties report back.

The final count of votes for each polling station is documented in Form 17 C, shared with polling agents after voting concludes. The second phase of polling began at 7 AM and ended at 6 PM on Wednesday.

Notable candidates in this phase included former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra, among others. Elections were held across six districts, involving 25.78 lakh eligible voters and 239 candidates. The first phase of the assembly polls took place on September 18.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, supervised the polling process to ensure it was free of incidents. In a media interaction, CEC Kumar termed these elections as "history in the making," emphasizing the vibrant participation of voters in a region known for its troubled past.

Kumar highlighted that areas once marked by fear and poll boycotts are now partaking in the 'Jashn-e-Jamhuriyat' or democratic festivities. Strong security measures were implemented to ensure a safe voting environment, with webcasting at all polling stations to maintain transparency.

CEC Kumar praised the voters for their patience and robust participation, particularly in regions previously affected by separatist threats. The ECI noted that the voter turnout in the second phase has exceeded that of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. (ANI)

