Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's Chairman Reappointment Approved

In a significant move, the Reserve Bank of India has given its nod for the reappointment of Parveen Kumar Gupta as the non-executive Chairman of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.

Gupta, who brings nearly four decades of experience, retired as Managing Director of State Bank of India after a stellar career both in India and abroad.

Post-retirement, he continued to contribute to the banking sector, serving as a senior advisor to Bank of Baroda.

