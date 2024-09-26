Left Menu

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's Chairman Reappointment Approved

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the reappointment of Parveen Kumar Gupta as the non-executive Chairman of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank. Gupta, who has served as Managing Director at State Bank of India, is also a former senior advisor to Bank of Baroda post-retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Reserve Bank of India has given its nod for the reappointment of Parveen Kumar Gupta as the non-executive Chairman of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.

Gupta, who brings nearly four decades of experience, retired as Managing Director of State Bank of India after a stellar career both in India and abroad.

Post-retirement, he continued to contribute to the banking sector, serving as a senior advisor to Bank of Baroda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

