India's Women Lead Silent Workforce Revolution Under Modi’s Policies

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday announced a significant shift in India's labor force, revealing that the number of women participating has doubled in the last seven years. Women are now working more hours than men in some sectors. Mandaviya attributed this change to the policies of Prime Minister Modi, describing it as a 'silent revolution.' According to a government press release quoting him, 'India's workforce is now witnessing what no one expected...Women are leading the charge, taking on greater responsibilities and breaking barriers like never before!'

Mandaviya highlighted recent data showing a major increase in women's labor force participation. 'Indian women are stepping out, taking charge, and doing it in a way no one saw coming. We should talk about this more,' he stated. He credited initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Stand-Up India, and Skill India for putting women at the forefront of India's growth.

Similarly, BJP leader Smriti Irani underscored the long hours women are now dedicating, especially in demanding fields such as professional, scientific, and technical activities. She noted that Indian women are working more hours per week than their counterparts in many other countries. 'Women are no longer the silent workforce; in fact, they are working more hours than ever, some even over 55 hours a week, in professional, scientific, and technical fields! Indian women are working themselves to the bone, putting in more hours than men across sectors,' Irani said. She called for businesses, industries, and society to recognize the sacrifices women are making, stating, 'Prime Minister Modi has set the stage, but now it's time for everyone to embrace the sacrifices women are making and ensure that this silent revolution becomes impossible to ignore.'

(With inputs from agencies.)