Left Menu

Yen Dips Amid Policy Doubts and Sino-Japanese Tensions

The yen weakened against the dollar due to concerns over the Bank of Japan's policy and tensions with China. Investor uncertainty followed Prime Minister Takaichi's comments and China's export control response. Speculations on the BoJ's direction increased with new board nominations favoring stimulus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:07 IST
Yen Dips Amid Policy Doubts and Sino-Japanese Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen fell to a two-week low against the dollar on Wednesday as uncertainties over the Bank of Japan's policies and rising tensions with China impacted investor confidence. The drop followed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's reservations on interest rate hikes and China's retaliatory export control listing.

Takaichi's recent election victory initially boosted the yen as markets anticipated more stimulus-friendly policies. However, the yen dipped 0.50% to 156.70 against the dollar, its lowest point since February 9, amid ongoing international trade uncertainties.

Japan's move to nominate stimulus-advocating academics to the BoJ's board has stirred market speculation, though experts like MUFG's Derek Halpenny caution that significant policy shifts remain uncertain. Meanwhile, global eyes turn to Nvidia's financial results and its potential market impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Switzerland Offers Aid to Victims of Crans-Montana Fire Tragedy

Switzerland Offers Aid to Victims of Crans-Montana Fire Tragedy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: Nepal and China's Diplomatic Dialogue

Strengthening Ties: Nepal and China's Diplomatic Dialogue

 Nepal
3
Controversy Unfolds: Naidu Accuses YSRCP of Adulterated Laddu Scandal

Controversy Unfolds: Naidu Accuses YSRCP of Adulterated Laddu Scandal

 India
4
Thane Civic Body's Bold Anti-Encroachment Action

Thane Civic Body's Bold Anti-Encroachment Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026