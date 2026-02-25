Delhi's Pollution Control Funds Remain Partially Utilized Amidst Urgent Needs

Despite a hefty budget allocation for pollution control, Delhi has only utilized 43% of the Rs 300 crore set aside for the fiscal year 2025-26 by January 2026, an RTI response highlights.

The environment department revealed significant expenditure on short-term air pollution mitigation, yet crucial funds remain untouched. Installation of mist sprays and hiring truck-mounted anti-smog guns constitute major expenses.

This financial inactivity raises alarms over the unspent major allocations, including Rs 70 crore for environmental remediation projects and Rs 64.40 crore for municipal air quality interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)