High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran and US Gear Up for Critical Nuclear Talks

Iran's delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, heads to Geneva for the third round of nuclear negotiations with U.S. envoys. Amidst military tension, President Trump has put Tehran on a tight deadline to strike a deal, with talks scheduled to begin on Thursday.

The tension in international diplomacy is palpable as Iran's delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, departs for Geneva. Scheduled for a third round of nuclear negotiations, the talks signal a critical juncture in U.S.-Iran relations.

Against a backdrop of military maneuvers and strategic posturing, a significant U.S. naval force is positioned near Iran's coast. This move coincides with President Donald Trump's ultimatum, giving Tehran 10 to 15 days to finalize a deal.

The Geneva talks, set for Thursday, will bring U.S. representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to the table. The negotiations require adept diplomacy amidst intensifying geopolitical pressures.

