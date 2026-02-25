High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran and US Gear Up for Critical Nuclear Talks

The tension in international diplomacy is palpable as Iran's delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, departs for Geneva. Scheduled for a third round of nuclear negotiations, the talks signal a critical juncture in U.S.-Iran relations.

Against a backdrop of military maneuvers and strategic posturing, a significant U.S. naval force is positioned near Iran's coast. This move coincides with President Donald Trump's ultimatum, giving Tehran 10 to 15 days to finalize a deal.

The Geneva talks, set for Thursday, will bring U.S. representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to the table. The negotiations require adept diplomacy amidst intensifying geopolitical pressures.