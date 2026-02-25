Left Menu

Chevron's Bold Move: Transforming Iraq's Oil Output

Iraq may double output at its West Qurna 2 oilfield following Chevron's potential takeover. Amidst pursuit of heightened oil production, Iraq's collaboration with Chevron marks another stride in aligning with Western energy interests, distancing from Russian firm Lukoil due to ongoing sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:07 IST
Chevron's Bold Move: Transforming Iraq's Oil Output
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iraq is on the verge of nearly doubling its oil production at the West Qurna 2 field, as Chevron initiates exclusive discussions to assume control from Russia's Lukoil, according to statements by Iraq's oil minister. This pivotal move is positioned to boost Iraq's daily output to a staggering 800,000 barrels.

The country, historically impacted by political instability, is eager to ramp up oil and gas production. Chevron's entry is anticipated to increase capacity, with Iraq remaining a formidable player in the OPEC+ alliance. Although ambitious post-war targets haven't been met, Iraq's output steadily climbed to over 4 million bpd by 2025.

This strategic alignment with Chevron underscores a broader intention to strengthen ties with Western interests, especially given the sanctions facing Lukoil amid the Ukraine conflict. The proposal awaits the green light from both Iraq's cabinet and U.S. regulatory authorities.

TRENDING

1
New Beginnings: Advocates for Safai Karamcharis Take Charge at NCSK

New Beginnings: Advocates for Safai Karamcharis Take Charge at NCSK

 India
2
Tragic Incident in Bijhara: Stepmother Allegedly Hacks Toddler to Death

Tragic Incident in Bijhara: Stepmother Allegedly Hacks Toddler to Death

 India
3
Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

 India
4
Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026