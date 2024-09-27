Manas National Park Reopens for 2024-25 Ecotourism Season Amidst World Tourism Day Celebrations

The Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam reopened its gates for the 2024-25 ecotourism season on Friday. The reopening follows the end of a mandatory monsoon closure period, as stipulated by the Government of India. The state of Assam marked World Tourism Day 2024 with a day-long celebration at the park.

The reopening ceremony was officiated by Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah. The event featured cultural performances, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and river rafting on the Manas River. Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Executive Member Pramod Bodo, BTC Executive Member Gautam Das, MLA Phanidhar Talukdar, and officials from the Assam Tourism and Forest Departments were also in attendance.

Earlier, a notice issued by Chief Conservator of Forests & Field Director C. Ramesh stated that the park would be accessible to the public six days a week during the 2024-25 ecotourism season, with Wednesdays reserved for conservation activities.

The diverse landscape of Manas National Park, ranging from lush forests to expansive grasslands, attracts nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts alike. Nestled at the foothills of the Himalayas, the park was declared a national park in 1990 and a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1988.

As Assam's first tiger reserve and the fifth in India, the park was established under Project Tiger in 1973. It is also designated as an Elephant Reserve since 2003. According to the IUCN Red Book, Manas is a sanctuary for endangered species such as the Red Panda, Golden Langur, Pygmy Hog, Assam Roofed Top Turtle, and Hispid Hare.

Visitors can also spot animals like the Royal Bengal Tiger, Asian Elephant, Greater One-horned Rhinoceros, Clouded Leopard, Gangetic Dolphin, and various rare langurs. The park is home to 450 bird species, 16 of which are commonly observed.

