Indore Leads Safety Drive With AI-Equipped City Buses

Indore Municipal Corporation introduces AI systems in city buses to monitor drivers' behavior like inebriation, sleepiness, or phone usage. Initiated as a pilot project in five buses, the move aims to enhance passenger safety. The project will expand based on pilot results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:28 IST
Indore city bus (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has taken a significant step towards ensuring passenger safety by installing Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems in AICTSL city buses. These systems will monitor drivers for signs of inebriation, sleepiness, illness, or mobile phone usage, and convey the information to the city bus control room.

IMC Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava stated, 'Safety is the top priority in our vision for Digital Indore. As part of this initiative, we have already installed CCTV cameras in city buses and will now employ AI for driver monitoring.' This project, in collaboration with a Delhi-based company, includes breath analyzers that prevent the bus from starting if the driver fails the test.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shivam Verma emphasized the focus on providing a safer travel experience. 'If a driver shows signs of sleepiness, mobile phone usage while driving, or inebriation, an alert will be sent to the control room,' he noted. Initially, the AI system will be piloted in five buses, with potential expansion based on outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

