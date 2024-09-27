Uttarakhand DGP Inspects Almora Police Line and Emphasizes Modernization Initiatives

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar, during his Kumaon tour, made a significant stopover at the Police Line Almora on Friday. He inspected the current construction projects, including administrative buildings, women's barracks, and type 4 houses. DGP Kumar directed officials from the implementing agency to ensure high-quality standards and timely completion of these projects. Additionally, he instructed SSP Almora Devendra Pincha to conduct periodic inspections of the ongoing construction works.

Taking the guard's salute, DGP Kumar highlighted multiple modernization efforts currently underway in the state police. He stressed that the construction and upgrading of police buildings and offices aim to provide well-equipped facilities for the police force. These measures are designed to foster better working conditions.

DGP Kumar also issued directives to district in-charges to combat crimes against women, cybercrime, and the growing issue of drug addiction among youth. He emphasized the importance of effective counseling for young people affected by addiction to help reintegrate them into society. Addressing the rise in cyber fraud, he called for vigorous efforts to apprehend fraudsters and safeguard citizens' lifelong earnings.

On September 20, DGP Kumar led an essential meeting focusing on the needs assessment for machines, equipment, and plants under the new criminal laws. The meeting included officials from various departments such as prosecution, justice, and prisons, alongside senior police officers. During discussions, DGP Kumar proposed equipping all police stations with video conferencing systems and providing essential tools like tablets, body-worn cameras, mobile crime kits, and fingerprint scanners to officers from the inspector to the head constable level.

