Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Pays Tribute to Late CPI-M Leader Sitaram Yechury

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid a visit to the family of the late CPI-(Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday, sharing heartfelt memories of the leader. In a social media post, Stalin expressed his admiration for Yechury, noting the special bond the two shared and Yechury's frequent praise for the DMK.

Stalin's post read, 'Comrade, your absence is profoundly felt, and you are deeply missed.' The 72-year-old Yechury had passed away due to pneumonia on September 12. Admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on August 19, he was initially placed in the emergency ward before being moved to the ICU.

An influential and affable figure in Indian politics, Yechury was renowned for his knowledgeable parliamentary interventions and cross-party relationships. Joining the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1975, he rose through the ranks due to his skill and articulation. His influence in national politics remained strong despite the declining fortunes of his party.

Born on August 12, 1952, in Chennai, Yechury completed his education in Hyderabad and Delhi, earning top honors in economics from St Stephen's College and JNU. Serving two terms in the Rajya Sabha from 2005 to 2017, he was recognized for his impactful speeches and received the Best Parliamentarian award in 2017. Yechury's wit and depth of argument earned him respect across the political spectrum.

