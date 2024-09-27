Wimbledon Expansion Gets Green Light Amid Controversy

The All England Lawn Tennis Club's expansion project received approval from the Greater London Authority this Friday, ending a lengthy debate with opponents who had criticized the ambitious plans.

The approved project will add 39 new grass courts, including an 8,000-seater show court, transforming adjacent open land and a golf course. Jules Pipe, Deputy Mayor for Planning, confirmed the benefits to the local community and Wimbledon's status as a premier tennis tournament during a public hearing.

Despite objections from residents and environmental groups, Debbie Jevans, Chair of the All England Club, welcomed the decision, highlighting the community and economic advantages, including new parkland and job opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)