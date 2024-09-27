Left Menu

Wimbledon Expansion Gets Green Light Amid Controversy

The Greater London Authority has approved a substantial expansion project for the All England Lawn Tennis Club, despite opposition from local residents and environmentalists. The project includes 39 new grass courts and an 8,000-seater show court. Proponents argue it will offer significant local and economic benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club's expansion project received approval from the Greater London Authority this Friday, ending a lengthy debate with opponents who had criticized the ambitious plans.

The approved project will add 39 new grass courts, including an 8,000-seater show court, transforming adjacent open land and a golf course. Jules Pipe, Deputy Mayor for Planning, confirmed the benefits to the local community and Wimbledon's status as a premier tennis tournament during a public hearing.

Despite objections from residents and environmental groups, Debbie Jevans, Chair of the All England Club, welcomed the decision, highlighting the community and economic advantages, including new parkland and job opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

