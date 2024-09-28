Left Menu

Union Workers Could Disrupt US Trade Amid Upcoming Presidential Election

Approximately 45,000 union workers may strike at U.S. East and Gulf coast seaports on Oct. 1, potentially costing the economy $5 billion daily. The strike risks disrupting the supply chain, affecting everything from food to automobiles, and could raise shipping costs just weeks before the presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 01:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 01:59 IST
Union Workers Could Disrupt US Trade Amid Upcoming Presidential Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Approximately 45,000 union workers are set to potentially strike at seaports on the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts on Oct. 1, threatening to sever crucial trade routes mere weeks before the nation's presidential election.

JPMorgan analysts predict that the strike could cost the U.S. economy a staggering $5 billion each day. The walkout could impact 36 ports responsible for about half of U.S. ocean imports, leading to shortages and a rise in shipping costs, according to logistics experts. Prices of goods like bananas, clothing, and cars could escalate, exacerbating current inflation woes.

The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance employer group are at odds over pay, with their six-year contract set to expire at midnight on Sept. 30. Unlike prior disputes, the White House has opted not to intervene, leaving the possibility of a strike looming large. Analysts warn that trade disruptions could cause significant delays and higher costs, affecting a wide array of industries nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024