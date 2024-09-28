Petrol Station Explosion in Dagestan Claims 12 Lives, Sparks Investigation
An explosion at a petrol station in Dagestan, Russia, has resulted in 12 deaths, including two children, and injured 23 others. Four people remain hospitalized, with one in serious condition. Authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the incident and declared a day of mourning on September 28.
An explosion at a petrol station in Russia's Caspian Sea region of Dagestan has claimed 12 lives, including two children, the emergencies ministry reported on Saturday. The blast, which occurred outside the regional capital of Makhachkala on Friday, also left 23 people injured.
Healthcare minister aide Alexei Kuznetsov stated that four individuals remain hospitalized, one in serious condition, as reported by Russian state news agency RIA. Regional power operator Dagenergo confirmed the explosion damaged 'energy objects,' disrupting the power supply in nearby districts.
In response, an emergency regime was declared in the affected district. The local branch of the Investigative Committee, responsible for handling serious crimes, has initiated a criminal investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities have declared September 28 a day of mourning in Dagestan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
