Five Arrested for Illegal Entry from Bangladesh at Agartala Railway

Five individuals, including two Bangladeshis and one Rohingya, were arrested at Agartala Railway Station for illegal entry into India. This joint operation by GRP, BSF, and RPF led to arrests following a prior incident where three other Bangladeshi nationals were detained at the same location.

28-09-2024
5 arrested at Agartala Railway Station (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Five persons were apprehended at the Agartala Railway Station for allegedly entering India illegally from Bangladesh. The arrests were made through a coordinated operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Border Security Force (BSF), and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The detainees include two Bangladeshi nationals, Nasim Molla (19) and Shathi Molla (33), one Rohingya, Addus Salam (53), and two Indian intermediaries, Shabir Aarab (48) and Abdul Sakur Fakir Mahamad Khavra (40), according to Tapan Das, Officer-in-Charge at the Agartala Rail Station. Das confirmed on Friday that a case has been filed at the GRP Police Station, and the suspects are scheduled to be presented before the court.

Earlier, on August 21, acting on a tip-off, Tripura Police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals, including two men and one woman, at the Agartala Railway Station. The individuals, identified as Helal Hossain (25) from Lalmonirhat, Beauty Khatun (22) from Lalmonirhat with her 15-month-old child Byjit, and Repan Barua (32) from Chattogram, had allegedly entered India illegally from Bangladesh and were planning to travel to another state by train.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

