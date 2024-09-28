Security Forces Clash with Terrorists in Kulgam Amidst J&K Polls

In a fierce clash with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, three army personnel and one police officer sustained injuries. A senior police official confirmed that their conditions are now stable.

According to initial reports, security forces acted on intelligence received late Friday night about terrorists moving in the Arigam area. As forces approached the location, terrorists opened fire, leading to an ongoing encounter. Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi commented, 'The security forces received information yesterday late at night regarding the movement of terrorists in the Arigam area. When the security forces reached, they started firing and there was exchange of fire. After that an encounter began and is underway right now. Three security and one police personnel have minor injuries. They are stable. The operation is going on and it will take some time to conclude. More details will come after the operation concludes.'

The encounter continues as preparations for the upcoming phase of elections in the Union Territory are finalized. IGP Birdi assured, 'The J-K police has made all arrangements for the upcoming phase of the elections. The elections will be in the 5 districts of the North Kashmir. All preparations are complete.'

Joint forces of the Indian Army's Chinar Corps and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched the operation based on precise intelligence. This comes as voting progresses in a phased manner across the region. Assembly elections, the first since the abrogation of Article 370, are being held after a decade-long gap. The final phase of polling is scheduled for October 1, with vote counting on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)