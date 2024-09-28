Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Resignation of Union Finance Minister Over Alleged Electoral Bond Scam

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for the resignation of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman following a Bengaluru court's order to file an FIR against her and others for allegedly extorting money through now-scrapped electoral bonds. Addressing a press conference, Siddaramaiah questioned when the Karnataka BJP would start protesting against Sitharaman and demand her resignation in connection with the alleged 'scam.'

The Chief Minister further demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi if an impartial investigation were to be conducted, as well as the resignation of Union Minister and BJP leader HD Kumaraswamy. 'Following the Mysore district progress review meeting, the Court of People's Representatives has issued an order to file an FIR against Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in connection with the electoral bond scam. When will the leaders protest and march for her resignation, Karnataka BJP? If there is an impartial investigation into this case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also have to resign. Let Kumaraswamy, who is on bail, also resign,' Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

On Saturday, Kumaraswamy responded by questioning Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's demands for his and Sitharaman's resignation, asking if the electoral bond money had gone into her 'personal account.' 'The CM is asking for my and Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation? Yes, the Court asked to file an FIR but did that electoral bond money go to her personal account? Why should she resign and why should I resign?' the former Karnataka chief minister stated.

Earlier on Friday, a Bengaluru court had mandated the filing of an FIR against Nirmala Sitharaman and others for alleged extortion through electoral bonds. This decision followed a petition from Adarsh Iyer of Janadhikar Sangharsh Parishad (JSP) to the Special Court of People's Representatives, which sought action against the Union Minister.

Following the hearing, the court directed the Tilak Nagar police station in Bengaluru to register an FIR against the Minister for the crime of extortion through electoral bonds. (ANI)

