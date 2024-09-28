Blaze Erupts in Siliguri's Bidhan Market, Firefighters Battle Flames
A fire broke out on Saturday in Siliguri's Bidhan Market, West Bengal. Fire officials swiftly responded and are working to extinguish the flames. Witnesses report dense black smoke, and a large crowd has gathered. More information is awaited.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out on Saturday in the Bidhan Market of Siliguri city, West Bengal. Fire officials, equipped with multiple fire tenders, rushed to the scene to combat the blaze.
Visuals from the site depicted thick plumes of black smoke and smog enveloping the area. A large crowd has assembled at the site along with firefighting officials.
Efforts are ongoing to douse the flames, and further details are expected soon. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Siliguri
- Bidhan Market
- fire
- West Bengal
- firefighters
- fire tenders
- black smoke
- crowd
- emergency
- news
Advertisement