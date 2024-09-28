Blaze Erupts in Siliguri's Bidhan Market, Firefighters Battle Flames

A fire broke out on Saturday in the Bidhan Market of Siliguri city, West Bengal. Fire officials, equipped with multiple fire tenders, rushed to the scene to combat the blaze.

Visuals from the site depicted thick plumes of black smoke and smog enveloping the area. A large crowd has assembled at the site along with firefighting officials.

Efforts are ongoing to douse the flames, and further details are expected soon. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)