Delhi Government Launches Single Window System to Streamline Business Approvals for Investors

The Delhi government has launched the Single Window System (SWS) to simplify business approvals and reduce compliance burdens, aiming to boost investor confidence and streamline operations. With 59 services across 12 departments, the SWS promotes a more efficient and transparent regulatory environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:44 IST
Delhi Government Launches Single Window System to Streamline Business Approvals for Investors
Delhi Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has launched an ambitious Single Window System (SWS) to enhance investor confidence and reduce bureaucratic hurdles, according to an official government statement. This digital platform aims to simplify approval processes and reduce compliance burdens, thereby promoting sector-specific reforms.

Delhi Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj revealed that 59 services across 12 departments have already been integrated into the SWS, which aims to expedite project timelines and create a more investor-friendly environment. Bharadwaj emphasized that the introduction of information technology for e-service delivery has been pivotal in India's business reform landscape over the past decade.

Minister Bharadwaj further explained that the SWS allows investors to interact with relevant departments via a single online interface, making it easier to obtain necessary clearances and licenses without navigating multiple agencies. This initiative, he noted, significantly improves regulatory hygiene and streamlines the approval process, fostering a conducive atmosphere for starting and operating businesses in Delhi. The SWS is a flagship project of the Department of Industries, GNCTD, in collaboration with NIC Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

