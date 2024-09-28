Uttarakhand CM Simplifies Rural Schemes and Addresses Land Law Issues

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the renaming of several state and centrally-funded schemes to simplify and enhance their accessibility for villagers, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office. Among the changes, the Rural Enterprise Velocity Vriddhi Project has been renamed 'Gramothan Yojana,' aimed at improving the livelihoods of rural poor families by connecting them with entrepreneurship opportunities.

Additionally, the Rural Business Incubator Scheme has been renamed 'Chief Minister Udyamshala Yojana.' This scheme provides financial assistance and training to rural entrepreneurs, aiming to create more opportunities for self-employment and entrepreneurship, especially for youth and women in rural areas. Both individual beneficiaries and community-based organizations are expected to benefit from this initiative, which seeks to fortify the rural economy and support sustainable livelihoods. These changes are part of the government's broader efforts to promote rural development and economic growth, the release noted.

Earlier on Friday, CM Dhami assured the residents of Uttarakhand that the BJP government will address the land law issue. Speaking at the Media Centre in the Secretariat, CM Dhami highlighted the need for a comprehensive land law suited to Uttarakhand's unique geographical conditions in the upcoming budget session. He noted that currently, anyone can purchase up to 250 square meters of land outside municipal areas without permission, but some individuals exploit this rule by acquiring land under various family names.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that strict actions would be taken against those misusing land permits for purposes such as tourism and industry without proper utilization of the land. Dhami plans to review the changes made to land purchase rules in 2017, which he described as unfavorable. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)