Himachal Pradesh Government Expedites Salary Disbursement

Himachal Pradesh government employees, who faced a five-day salary delay in September, will receive their pay on October 1, as announced by the state government. Following a review by the Finance Department, salaries for September will be disbursed on October 1, while pensions will be paid on October 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:37 IST
Himachal Pradesh government employees, who experienced a five-day delay in their salaries in September, will receive their pay on October 1, a state government spokesperson announced on Saturday.

Following a review of the state treasury's cash flow by the Finance Department, it has been decided that salaries for September will be disbursed on October 1, while pensions will be paid on October 9.

Salaries for August were released on September 5 and pensions on September 10, reflecting the government's commitment to using financial resources judiciously. The government is actively working to minimize the gap between receipts and expenditures to ensure timely borrowing, thereby reducing interest burdens on state loans.

