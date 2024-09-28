Himachal Pradesh Government Expedites Salary Disbursement

Himachal Pradesh government employees, who experienced a five-day delay in their salaries in September, will receive their pay on October 1, a state government spokesperson announced on Saturday.

Following a review of the state treasury's cash flow by the Finance Department, it has been decided that salaries for September will be disbursed on October 1, while pensions will be paid on October 9.

Salaries for August were released on September 5 and pensions on September 10, reflecting the government's commitment to using financial resources judiciously. The government is actively working to minimize the gap between receipts and expenditures to ensure timely borrowing, thereby reducing interest burdens on state loans.

