Prime Accused in Bhadrak Social Media Post Arrested Amid Communal Tensions

Odisha police arrested the main culprit behind an inflammatory social media post that incited violence in Bhadrak. Heavy security presence and a suspension of internet services aim to restore peace in the affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:59 IST
Visual from Bhadrak. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development, Odisha police have captured the primary suspect responsible for an inflammatory social media post that triggered violent communal clashes in Bhadrak district, according to an official statement. 'The situation is under control,' said SP Bhadrak, Varun Guntupalli, adding that a substantial police force has been deployed. The prime accused, whose online post sparked the unrest, has been apprehended. Additionally, seven individuals have been arrested for attacking the police. 'An investigation is ongoing. We'll assess the situation to decide about lifting the current internet suspension,' Guntupalli stated.

SP Guntupalli further revealed that the prime accused has already been presented before the SDJM Court in Bhadrak and is currently in judicial custody. In the wake of the communal violence, authorities have imposed Section 163 of the BNSS, restricting the assembly of more than five people in specific areas.

The Odisha government has also suspended internet services in the district for 48 hours to prevent the dissemination of incendiary messages. Staybrata Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of the State Home Department, announced the measure to maintain peace, stating that access to social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and X has been blocked. Deputy Inspector General, Eastern Range, Satyajit Naik, mentioned that Section 163 of the BNSS has been enforced in the Purna Bazar area to stabilize the situation. He confirmed that multiple police personnel were injured during the clashes and noted that FIRs have been registered against the identified culprits. 'We have deployed 10 platoons of security forces for area dominance and patrolling. Strong legal action will follow against those involved,' Naik emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

