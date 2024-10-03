RSS's Ceremonial March: A Unifying Call for Hindu Solidarity in Tripura

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Tripura Pradesh held a ceremonial march, known as Sanchalan, on Wednesday, calling for Hindu unity across diverse societal segments.

Thousands of volunteers and participants attended the event, which aimed at fostering Hindu consciousness and solidarity. Ranadhir Chakraborty, the Paschim Zilla Karyavah of RSS Tripura, highlighted the event's annual significance.

Held at the transition of Pitripaksha to Matri Paksha, the march commenced from Amtali HS School grounds and concluded at the same venue, spreading messages of unity and patriotism among Hindus nationwide, said RSS leaders including Bimal Kanti Ray.

(With inputs from agencies.)