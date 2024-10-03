Devotees Flock Temples Nationwide as Navratri Festival Begins

As the Sharadiya Navratri festival commenced, temples throughout India were flooded with devotees eager to celebrate the nine-day event honoring Goddess Durga. Crowds formed long queues to offer prayers to Maa Durga on this auspicious first day.

The Shri Adhya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in Delhi's Chhatarpur witnessed a vibrant Aarti ceremony, attracting a significant number of worshippers. Similarly, Haryana's Shree Mata Bheemeshvari Devi Mandir in Jhajjar drew large crowds who gathered for an Aarti to pay tribute to the goddess.

In Ayodhya, the Badi Devkali Devi Temple experienced a spiritually charged atmosphere, while in Jammu and Kashmir, chants of "Jai Mata Di" echoed at the Mata Vaishno Devi temple. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared their best wishes, emphasizing the festival's significance. In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated Durga Puja, calling for unity and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)