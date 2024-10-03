Controversy Erupts Over Minister's Remarks on Celebrity Divorce
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha stirred controversy by linking actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce to KT Rama Rao. Surekha clarified her intention was to question Rao's alleged behavior towards women, and retracted statements if they offended. Rao sent a defamation notice in response.
In a recent controversy, Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's comments connecting the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti's KT Rama Rao have drawn backlash. Surekha clarified her statements, aimed at challenging Rao's treatment of women rather than offending Samantha Prabhu.
Surekha offered an unconditional retraction of her remarks, should they upset Samantha or her fans. She acknowledged Samantha's accomplishments and emphasized her comments were not intended to harm the actress's feelings, urging not to misinterpret them amidst the brewing controversy.
The remarks led to reactions from the film industry, with Nagarjuna Akkineni demanding respect for privacy and Samantha Ruth Prabhu asserting her divorce resulted from mutual consent without any political implications. Meanwhile, KT Rama Rao issued a defamation notice to Surekha for allegedly attempting to tarnish his image.
