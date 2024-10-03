Saudi Arabian Oil: Successful Completion of Sukuk Issuance

Saudi Arabian Oil has successfully completed its issuance of international trust certificates, commonly known as Sukuk. This development highlights the company's robust financial strategy and its commitment to diversifying funding sources.

The successful Sukuk issuance is a testament to Saudi Arabian Oil's capability to engage international investors and reinforce its position in the global energy sector.

The completion of this financial initiative is part of a broader strategy to explore innovative funding solutions while maintaining sustainable growth and financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)