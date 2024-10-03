Left Menu

Saudi Arabian Oil: Successful Completion of Sukuk Issuance

Saudi Arabian Oil has announced the completion of its international trust certificates, known as Sukuk issuance. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the company's financial outreach and strategic funding initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:04 IST
Saudi Arabian Oil: Successful Completion of Sukuk Issuance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabian Oil has successfully completed its issuance of international trust certificates, commonly known as Sukuk. This development highlights the company's robust financial strategy and its commitment to diversifying funding sources.

The successful Sukuk issuance is a testament to Saudi Arabian Oil's capability to engage international investors and reinforce its position in the global energy sector.

The completion of this financial initiative is part of a broader strategy to explore innovative funding solutions while maintaining sustainable growth and financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024