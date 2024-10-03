Saudi Arabian Oil: Successful Completion of Sukuk Issuance
Saudi Arabian Oil has announced the completion of its international trust certificates, known as Sukuk issuance. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the company's financial outreach and strategic funding initiatives.
The successful Sukuk issuance is a testament to Saudi Arabian Oil's capability to engage international investors and reinforce its position in the global energy sector.
The completion of this financial initiative is part of a broader strategy to explore innovative funding solutions while maintaining sustainable growth and financial stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
