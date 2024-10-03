Global Markets React to Middle East Tensions and Economic Indicators
Global stocks declined amidst geopolitical tensions and economic data releases. Wall Street's indexes saw losses while employment data showed market softness yet strong service activity. Economic reports and geopolitical factors, including oil price surges due to Middle East conflicts, influenced trading sentiment significantly.
Global stocks took a downturn on Thursday as key equity markets experienced lackluster trading. This decline came even as oil prices saw significant gains, spurred by increased geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Major indices in the U.S. closed lower, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all recording losses. This downtrend extended globally, with European markets also closing on a low note following weak business activity data.
The tightening tensions from Israel and Hezbollah clashed with rising oil prices, impacting crude oil supplies. Meanwhile, the U.S. job market data presented mixed signals, adding to investor uncertainty ahead of the upcoming nonfarm payrolls report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
