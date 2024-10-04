Retailers Navigate Port Strikes with Strategic Shipping Shifts

Retail titans such as Levi Strauss and Costco are implementing alternative shipping strategies as prolonged port strikes at the East Coast and Gulf Coast threaten timely deliveries during the peak holiday season. Scores of container ships are lined up outside significant U.S. ports, stalling the unloading process.

The strike, one of the largest in decades, puts the spotlight on retailers, which account for half of U.S. container shipping volume. Giants like Walmart and IKEA depend heavily on these ports, necessitating flexible supply chain solutions. Levi Strauss is shifting routes to the West Coast, prioritizing certain ports, and even opting for air freight.

Manufacturers like Newell Brands are ramping up domestic production to preemptively address potential supply shortages. Meanwhile, coffee importer J.M. Smucker is reassessing inventory and rerouting strategies as the strike poses risks of rising prices and limited goods availability.

(With inputs from agencies.)