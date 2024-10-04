Left Menu

PM Modi Engages with IPS Trainees: Focuses on Modern Policing and Cybercrime

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with the IPS probationers, emphasizing the evolution of policing and the urgent need to combat cybercrime. He encouraged quality policing and nation-building, while highlighting the importance of raising awareness on cybercrime challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:26 IST
PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers (Photo/X @narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an interactive session with the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers on Friday, casting a spotlight on the evolution of policing through the years. He stressed the necessity of addressing emerging threats such as cybercrime.

The Prime Minister took to social media, sharing his interaction with the 76 RR batch of IPS probationers. Modi emphasized the significant transformation within the police force, and how crucial it is to address new-age challenges like cybercrime. His posts, corroborated by the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, underlined an agenda aiming at quality policing, national service, and the creation of cybercrime awareness.

The National Police Academy's statement echoed the Prime Minister's encouragement toward offering exceptional policing services to garner public trust and contribute to maintaining peace and order. Modi's words left a profound influence on the prospective leaders of India's police force, inspiring them to tackle challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

