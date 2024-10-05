Left Menu

Dow Surges Amid Economic Optimism

The Dow Jones hit a record high as a positive jobs report buoyed investor confidence, countering fears of economic weakening. Despite this, traders adjusted expectations for future Federal Reserve rate cuts. Airlines and financials performed notably, while tensions in the Middle East influenced energy stocks.

Updated: 05-10-2024 02:20 IST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high on Friday, buoyed by a robust U.S. jobs report that eased fears of a frail economy. This news propelled a more than 1% gain in the Nasdaq, reflecting renewed investor confidence.

September saw the highest job growth in six months, with unemployment dipping to 4.1%. Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, believes this indicates continued solid economic activity into the fourth quarter. However, he cautions that it may slow the pace of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Market reactions saw traders reducing bets on a substantial rate cut at the Fed's upcoming meeting. Meanwhile, financial and small-cap stocks outperformed, and airline shares fluctuated amidst restructuring rumors. Heightened tensions in the Middle East contributed to a significant rise in the energy index, despite U.S. President Joe Biden's call for Israeli restraint regarding Iran.

