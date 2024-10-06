UK Rallies International Investors in Landmark Summit

Left Menu

The British government will host an international investment summit featuring executives from major companies like Google and Wayve to boost foreign investments.

The British government is set to hold its first international investment summit, attracting senior executives from global giants such as Google, Wayve, and Brookfield Asset Management. Scheduled for October 14, the summit aims to ramp up foreign direct investment to bolster economic growth, a key objective for Prime Minister Keir Starmer since his election in July.

Controversy arose when Elon Musk criticized the UK after it was reported he was not invited to the summit. However, government officials highlighted that key speakers would include Ruth Porat of Alphabet and Google, Alex Kendall of Wayve, and Bruce Flatt of Brookfield Asset Management. The event is supported by major sponsors including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, and Octopus Energy.

In addition, Starmer will convene the first Council of Nations and Regions in Scotland, uniting leaders from across the UK to discuss investment strategies ahead of the summit. The government has also announced a significant investment of 21.7 billion pounds ($28 billion) into carbon capture projects, reinforcing its commitment to driving growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

