Tripura Police Seizes Yaba Tablets in Major Drug Bust

In a significant move against drug trafficking, Tripura Police sequestered 102,000 Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 2.55 crore, officials announced on Saturday. The seizure unfolded during routine checks at the Upanagar Naka checkpoint, where law enforcement halted two vehicles en route from Manu to Ambassa.

Upon executing a detailed vehicle search in the presence of Sub-divisional Police Officer Ambassa, an Executive Magistrate, and independent witnesses, authorities unearthed 51 packets containing the illegal narcotics. Following this discovery, four individuals, including the drivers of both vehicles, found themselves in police custody. The police promptly registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, marking a pivotal step in ongoing investigations.

Lauding this operation as a meaningful stride towards a "Nasha Mukta" Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha took to social platform X to highlight the crackdown, underscoring its role in the state's broader initiative to foster a drug-free environment. This achievement signals a robust advancement in the region's anti-drug efforts.

