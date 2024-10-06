Left Menu

Tripura Police Seizes Yaba Tablets in Major Drug Bust

The Tripura Police seized 102,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 2.55 crore during a drug operation, catching two vehicles at Upanagar Naka checkpoint. Four individuals were detained as part of their mission to curtail the drug trade. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 11:42 IST
Tripura Police Seizes Yaba Tablets in Major Drug Bust
Police seize massive Yaba tablet haul in Tripura's Dhalai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against drug trafficking, Tripura Police sequestered 102,000 Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 2.55 crore, officials announced on Saturday. The seizure unfolded during routine checks at the Upanagar Naka checkpoint, where law enforcement halted two vehicles en route from Manu to Ambassa.

Upon executing a detailed vehicle search in the presence of Sub-divisional Police Officer Ambassa, an Executive Magistrate, and independent witnesses, authorities unearthed 51 packets containing the illegal narcotics. Following this discovery, four individuals, including the drivers of both vehicles, found themselves in police custody. The police promptly registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, marking a pivotal step in ongoing investigations.

Lauding this operation as a meaningful stride towards a "Nasha Mukta" Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha took to social platform X to highlight the crackdown, underscoring its role in the state's broader initiative to foster a drug-free environment. This achievement signals a robust advancement in the region's anti-drug efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024