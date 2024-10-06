Tripura Ramps Up Security for Durga Puja Festivities

The Tripura Police have rolled out comprehensive security arrangements ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations. Authorities have been strategizing for several days to ensure that the festival remains peaceful and enjoyable.

Police Director General Amitabh Ranjan highlighted new protocols to curb forced Puja donations and instructed intensified patrols across police stations and sensitive areas. Critical measures include deploying extra forces at Naka points and installing CCTV surveillance in areas deemed vulnerable. Both large and small pandals will receive heightened security through picket setups aimed at managing crowds and ensuring safety.

Active participation with Durga Puja committees, police officers, and administrative officials is part of the coordination strategy, complementing ongoing special drives targeting crimes, narcotics, and antisocial activities. Efforts to curb drunk driving with breathalyzer checks are also underway, alongside visits by senior officers to ensure transparent operations and responsive action to any disturbances.

Ranjan underscored that every citizen, regardless of their locality, is entitled to enjoy Durga Puja, one of the state's most significant festivals. The festival, running from October 9-13, sees festivities commemorating Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura, echoing the community's spirit and devotion. The overarching goal is to secure a safe and vibrant environment for this cherished celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)