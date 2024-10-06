Left Menu

Mahakaleshwar Temple's Laddu Prasad Excels in Food Safety Tests; Boosts Devotees' Faith

The Laddu Prasad of Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain has successfully passed 13 food safety tests, garnering relief and happiness among devotees. The prasad includes ingredients like pure ghee, gram flour, rava, and sugar, with the ghee being locally sourced from the Ujjain Milk Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:55 IST
Priests perform Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The celebrated Laddu Prasad from the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has triumphed in 13 food safety tests, lifting the spirits of devotees especially in light of the recent Tirupati Prasad controversy. Confirmed by Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Gupta, these tests were carried out by accredited labs under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Gupta highlighted that the prasad comprises four key ingredients: pure ghee, gram flour, rava, and sugar. Notably, the prasad's ghee is considered the costliest component, with 40 metric tonnes used daily, all produced by the state-run cooperative institution, Ujjain Milk Union.

In response to the safety validation, Gupta conveyed the overwhelming joy felt by devotees and credited the temple's management for maintaining quality standards. Encouraging others to follow suit, he urged Tirupati Devasthan to adopt Sanchi Ghee from Ujjain Milk Union, underlining the efficiency of local production.

