Major Crackdown: Bodies of 22 Identified Naxals Recovered After Intense Encounter
In a significant operation in the Abujhmad region, bodies of 31 Naxals were recovered, with 22 identified so far. A total reward of Rs 1.67 crore was on the identified Maoists. Weapons from AK-47s to LMGs were seized. A joint DRG and STF operation led to this crucial development.
- Country:
- India
In an intense operation in the Abujhmad area, security forces have recovered the bodies of 31 Naxals killed in an encounter, with 22 identified by officials. These individuals collectively carried a bounty of Rs 1.67 crore, as confirmed by Bastar's Inspector General P Sundarraj on Sunday.
The operation, which continues with a search for unaccounted rebels, also led to the recovery of several firearms, including LMGs, AK-47s, and SLRs. As per Inspector General Sundarraj, only one security personnel was reported injured, and he is currently receiving treatment and is stable.
The dead Naxals include prominent figures like Neeti alias Urmila, with a Rs 25 lakh bounty, and others with varied rewards. The operation, a joint effort by DRG Dantewada, DRG Narayanpur, and STF, followed intelligence of a large Naxal gathering, culminating in a heavy exchange of gunfire at the Narayanpur-Dantewada border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
