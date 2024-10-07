Kazakhstan Votes in Favor of Nuclear Future Despite Criticism
Kazakhstan held a referendum on constructing its first nuclear plant near Lake Balkhash. Despite public criticism and concerns over nuclear safety, nearly 70% voted in favor. The plan is pushed by President Tokayev as a way to reduce coal dependency and is expected to cost $10-12 billion.
In a pivotal referendum, Kazakhstan has cast its vote, with nearly 70% of the electorate supporting the construction of the country's inaugural nuclear power plant. This project, estimated between $10-12 billion, is keenly championed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and seeks to transition energy reliance away from polluting coal plants.
Despite the favorable vote, public unease persists over nuclear safety, compounded by the Soviet Union's historical nuclear tests in Kazakhstan, which have left a legacy of both environmental and health concerns. Critics voice apprehensions regarding potential Russian involvement and advocate for cleaner alternatives like gas-powered plants.
The nuclear site is planned for Ulken, a village on Lake Balkhash, where opinions remain divided among locals. The government underscores the importance of reliable energy to support growing renewable sources, emphasizing Kazakhstan's status as a leading uranium producer. The Central Election Commission confirmed the validity of the vote, with final results to be announced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adani Energy Solutions: Powering India's Future with Robust Growth
Solar91 Cleantech Files for IPO to Expand Solar Energy Projects
Josler Energy Partners with Heath Consultants and IGL to Reduce Methane Emissions
Rewa Solar Power Plant: A Beacon of Sustainable Energy in India
NTPC Green Energy Set to Launch $10,000 Crore IPO in Early November