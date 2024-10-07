Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's Strategic Germany Visit: Strengthening Renewable Energy Partnerships

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, is embarking on a significant three-day visit to Germany, where he will participate in the Hamburg Sustainability Conference from October 7 to October 8. This visit, which commenced on October 6, aims to fortify India's collaboration with Germany in sustainable development and renewable energy.

In a statement from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, it was revealed that Joshi will engage in a series of bilateral meetings with ministers from Germany, the United Kingdom, and other senior officials. The agenda focuses on enhancing cooperation in sustainable development fields including Green Hydrogen, low-cost finance, and various components of the renewable energy value chain. The visit is set to strengthen India-Germany relations, creating new business opportunities and promoting the expansion of renewable energy globally.

This visit highlights India's dedication to sustainable development and renewable energy by fostering international partnerships to tackle global challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritized India-Germany bilateral relations, with inter-governmental consultations planned for October 2024 in India. Recently, during the RE-INVEST 2024 event in September, India and Germany launched the India-Germany Platform for Investment in Renewable Energies to generate business opportunities, support technology transfer, and advance innovative solutions in renewable energy worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)